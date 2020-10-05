Discoverers win two of three at home tourney

Columbus volleyball bounced back from a tough loss to 12-6 Lincoln High in the first match of the day and inched ever closer to evening its record with wins over Bellevue East and Grand Island on Saturday in its home tournament.
The Discoverers dropped a three-set match to the Links 27-29, 25-20, 26-24, won in three over Grand Island 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 and again in three over Bellevue East 18-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Senior Addie Duranski had 25 kills on the day, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls matched that number, setter Sadie Evans put together 89 assists and six aces and defensive specialist Claire Renner put together 32 digs.
Columbus is now 9-12 on the season and has a triangular at Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday, faces Norfolk in the Maroon Cup at home on Oct. 15 then plays in the HAC Tournament on Oct. 22.
Columbus has won seven of its last 10, much of which coach Jeri Otten attributes to time in the gym.
"I'd say just getting some practice time to get reps on fundamentals," she said. "This helps us to reduce the number of unforced errors that we were having at the start of the season."
Columbus won a close first set against Lincoln High and had a late lead in the second, looking for the sweep, but Otten said her team failed to hold that lead and allowed the Links to find a rhythm. That rhythm stretched into a second set where, this time, it was the Links winning late.
The Discoverers started the match with 17 kills in the first set but had just 10 in each of the next two. They also had eight attacking errors in the third. Adams-Tuls had 12 kills.
Against Grand Island, the difference was in Columbus' ability to side out quickly in the first and third sets. That led to wins in both. Maddie Uhlig put together 14 digs.
Not surprisingly, in the third match of the day there was some fatigue to overcome early. Columbus eventually did and bounced back from a first-set loss. Duranski had 11 kills and the Discoverers put together one stuff block and 18 block assists.
CHS blocking has seen a recent improvement. The Discoverers also had a solo block and 12 assisted stuffs against Lincoln High.
"Block has been a big focus, especially with our middles," Otten said. "We need to get as many positive touches at the net as we can to take some pressure off our defense. They have definitely improved in this area, and we hope to continue this. Our middles have done a better job overall in reading the opponents' middles."
Serving was also a factor Saturday, though it had its ups and downs. Columbus had 21 aces and 19 serving errors.
"We are trying to dance that line of being aggressive to get teams out of system but also not try to have nine errors," Otten said, referencing the 10-9 split in the win over Grand Island. "This is a focus for us in practice that we need to continue to improve upon."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
