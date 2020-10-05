Discoverers win two of three at home tourney

The Discoverers started the match with 17 kills in the first set but had just 10 in each of the next two. They also had eight attacking errors in the third. Adams-Tuls had 12 kills.

Against Grand Island, the difference was in Columbus' ability to side out quickly in the first and third sets. That led to wins in both. Maddie Uhlig put together 14 digs.

Not surprisingly, in the third match of the day there was some fatigue to overcome early. Columbus eventually did and bounced back from a first-set loss. Duranski had 11 kills and the Discoverers put together one stuff block and 18 block assists.

CHS blocking has seen a recent improvement. The Discoverers also had a solo block and 12 assisted stuffs against Lincoln High.

"Block has been a big focus, especially with our middles," Otten said. "We need to get as many positive touches at the net as we can to take some pressure off our defense. They have definitely improved in this area, and we hope to continue this. Our middles have done a better job overall in reading the opponents' middles."

Serving was also a factor Saturday, though it had its ups and downs. Columbus had 21 aces and 19 serving errors.