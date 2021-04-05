Dominugez wins high jump gold at West Point-Beemer

Howells-Dodge track and field won a total of 20 medals, one gold and four silvers on April 1 in West Point at the Snowmelt Invite.
Aandy Dominguez won the Jaguars a gold medal in the high jump on a top mark of 5 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Lance Brester tied him in that mark but Dominguez had fewer misses and took the top spot.
Other runners-up were the girls 3200-meter relay and Sasha Perrin in both the shot put and discus.
The Howells-Dodge boys were seventh out of eight teams with 43 total points. Fremont Bergan finished atop the standings, 50 points ahead of Arlington. The Jaguar girls fifth out of nine with 50 points. Arlington edged out West Point-Beemer 107-104.5 for the team title.
The girls won 11 of the team's 20 medals. Perrin's second-place throw in the discus landed at 105 feet, five inches. She was more than 14 feet behind Cailey Stout of Scribner-Snyder in the top spot an edged out third place Meg Anderson of West Point-Beemer in third.
Perrin hit 34-0.5 in the shot put and took second to Cadie Robinson of Arlington by just over two feet. She was a half inch better than Sout in third.
Blair Fiala, Kennady Schmidt, Lilly Praest and Jaedyn Ratzliff teamed up in the 3200 relay for second in a run of 11 minutes, 37.81 seconds. The Oakland-Craig girls took the gold by just over 17 seconds.
Praest was third in the 110 hurdles, Abbey Pieper matched that result in the high jump, Fiala was fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump, Ratzlaff was fourth in the 800, Nessa Krupka was sixth in the 100 and Sophie Dvorak was sixth in the shot put. Fiala, Krupka, Schmidt and Ratzlaff were fifth as a team in the 1600 relay.
Boys medalists included Brester taking third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles, Levi Belina jumping to fifth in the high jump and Evan Haas made a pair of fifth-place tosses in both the shot put and discus.
Brester, Belina, Blake Sindelar and Aiden Meyer were the runners-up in the 3200 relay. Jestin Bayer, Caleb Perrin, Sindelar and Dominguez were fifth in the 400 relay.