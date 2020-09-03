Doug's Dugout: Protocols and the week that was

Jim Kasik, Activity Director at Schuyler Central High School, would like to remind everyone that each school activity in which the SCHS students participate, there could be different protocols that fans and supporters are expected to follow.
Even at Schuyler Central, things are changing so quickly that it is difficult to keep up with what the current protocol involves. It is suggested that you check the school web page before attending each event to ensure that you are aware what is expected of you and all of those in attendance.
To find the guidelines for specific sports, go to the Schuyler Community Schools website, click on "Sites" and then select "High School". Once there, click on "Explore" and then "Game Covid Protocols". Information from other schools will be posted there once its received.
Now, on with the dugout.
Congratulations once again to Marisol DeAnda and the girls cross country team. To see the group in first place is absolutely a tremendous accomplishment, one all of Schuyler should be proud of. Coach Cortland Cassidy has done an amazing job of getting more and more girls to go out for the sport and then coaching them to get better and better with each passing meet.
Even though the boys team had a couple of outstanding runners graduate from the 2019 team, and a couple more decided not to return for the 2020 season, Coach Carter is simply reloading instead of rebuilding. He has a young and talented group that will improve through the season. That has been a trademark of Carter coached teams over the years. Look for both of these cross country teams to continue making positive strides this fall.
It has been a rough start for the volleyball team, but that was to be expected with a new coach at the helm and a young group of girls in the starting lineup. They got off to a good start against a talented Wisner-Pilger team but let things get away by making too many errors. Once they start coming together as a team with a bit more experience, they should be able to produce some solid wins as the season moves forward.
Dennis Martinez could possibly be one of the best sophomore quarterbacks in the state in any class. The problem he and the rest of his Warrior teammates have faced in their first two games is that once teams figure out a gameplan for stopping the swift quarterback, the Warriors haven’t shown the ability to use any more of their offensive weapons. Martinez needs a strong line in front of him and some skill position players to take the pressure off of him and he could be amazing at his position soon. If that happens, this team is capable of pulling off some upsets down the stretch.
The softball team lost a great deal of talent from their 2019 season. When you lose Jaiden Sock from your defense and at the plate and then lose your mainstay pitcher in Jaiden Inselman victories can be difficult to come by. This 2020 team is a young group and they are learning the basic skills from Coach Haas to build towards a bright future.
Please get out and support our students whenever possible!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!