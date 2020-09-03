Doug's Dugout: Protocols and the week that was

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jim Kasik, Activity Director at Schuyler Central High School, would like to remind everyone that each school activity in which the SCHS students participate, there could be different protocols that fans and supporters are expected to follow.

Even at Schuyler Central, things are changing so quickly that it is difficult to keep up with what the current protocol involves. It is suggested that you check the school web page before attending each event to ensure that you are aware what is expected of you and all of those in attendance.

To find the guidelines for specific sports, go to the Schuyler Community Schools website, click on "Sites" and then select "High School". Once there, click on "Explore" and then "Game Covid Protocols". Information from other schools will be posted there once its received.

Now, on with the dugout.

Congratulations once again to Marisol DeAnda and the girls cross country team. To see the group in first place is absolutely a tremendous accomplishment, one all of Schuyler should be proud of. Coach Cortland Cassidy has done an amazing job of getting more and more girls to go out for the sport and then coaching them to get better and better with each passing meet.