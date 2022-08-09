Downtown Runaround to honor Bob Lauterbach

The Downtown Runaround, which started out as an idea that was floated around the hallways inside of the Nebraska Public Power District building, is now a summer staple in Columbus.

When the core founders came together -- Rex Davies, John McClure, Ed Wagner and Bob Lauterbach -- in Valentino’s restaurant to hash out their ideas, they never knew how far it would come.

All these years later, the Bob Lauterbach Memorial Downtown Runaround is preparing for its 35th edition on Saturday as part of Columbus Days.

“Back then, we did not know how important it would be,” Davies said. “But now, it’s one of the big events in Columbus throughout the year. People look forward to it. Everyone knows when it is.”

A form of summer fun that has brought thousands to the streets and the trails for the past three decades, the idea for the event was taken from inspiration of road runs that Davies and Wagner saw in other communities.

At the time, Columbus did not have an event that would return to the community like in other communities. The group set out to make one last.

“We all decided Columbus needed a quality road race,” McClure said. “We put this together and had some unique features, ending at Glurs Tavern and having beer and pizza, but it just kept growing from year to year. A lot of volunteers and a lot of support from the community helped make it work.”

They took inspiration from one road race in North Bend.

“I remember talking to the sponsor, I said ‘How do you make this so successful?’” Wagner said. “He said give away a lot of prizes.”

From the pizza and beer at the finisher’s line, to tacos for the 1,000th runner and much more, the prizes helped shape the race.

The race boomed. They got to their 1,000 participants. Even over 1,100. They drew participants from out of town, even out of state. In the early days, it was all just for fun.

“I think the idea was just to have a quality run for the community and for everybody to have fun,” Wagner said. “It’s in the morning and can be over by noon. It’s on a Saturday in the middle of summer. It’s just to have something for the community to come together and I think that it met that goal almost every year.”

This year, it’s a little different. Lauterbach passed away in November at the age of 73. Lauterbach was influential in the run, having worked as the executive director of the Columbus Family YMCA.

“Bob had a very significant role. He was in on the first meetings where we really had to figure out how are we going to do this,” Wagner said. “He provided a lot of contacts. I’ll call him the spokesperson and the emcee. He was just a personable kind of guy that made a lot of connections.”

Though the leadership has changed since the early beginnings, the race has lasted and been successful. Many of the counterparts that started around the same time elsewhere have flamed out.

“I look at all the other road runs that were kind of back in the day in 1986, a lot of them have went by the wayside,” Davies said. “A lot of these runs went by the wayside because they didn’t have to volunteer work. We were able to keep it going. It’s been really good through the years that we’ve been able to keep those volunteers and keep it going.”

The Downtown Runaround begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the kid’s run taking place on Friday. Registration is open through Thursday at columbusy.org.