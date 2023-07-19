A drive-thru petition will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St. in Columbus, for those interested in signing a petition to place LB753 on the ballot in Nov. LB753 allows individuals to receive tax credits by donating to scholarship funds for private/parochial schools in Nebraska. LB753 is opposed by public school boards, teachers and advocates for students with disabilities because the tax credits essentially divert public tax money to private schools. The question will be placed on the November 2024 general election ballot if enough valid signatures are collected.
