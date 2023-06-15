Twenty years ago, Gary Schlesinger was looking for one thing: funds. He wanted to raise money for his own Wrestling Club and the local fire department - both located in Duncan. Eventually, Schlesinger found the answer from a friend who directed him to visit a Ribfest event in Lincoln.

"When I visited the Lincoln Ribfest, I thought to myself, 'I can do this,'" Schlesinger said, "So I did, except we made it smaller, and it has been a success ever since."

However, that success is now coming to an end, and this year's Ribfest, to be held 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 24, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, on the Main Street in Duncan, has been declared the final festival after nearly 20 years.

"I have taken care of it for so long, and I think it's time to retire," Schlesinger said. "While it's sad that this is the last one, I believe all good things must come to an end sooner or later."

Schlesinger manages the whole event, alongside the help of volunteers. The event boasts a variety of activities including award-winning barbecue vendors and both local and regional live music. The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame Inductee band Ezra will perform Saturday at 9 p.m. followed by the headliner Noise Pollution, an AC/DC tribute band, at 10 p.m. Other forms of entertainment include Reverend Lee Danger Phillips and Daybreak also on Saturday and Kyle Saylor Band on Sunday.

“The whole event is a family affair, and I love watching everyone have a good time because the food is delicious and the entertainment is top-notch,” Schlesinger said.

The Ribfest is open to all, and the cost is $5 for adults; children younger than 10 are free. Special rates are available at the Hampton Inn, Ramada and Sleep Inn and Suites if bookings are made before June 15. Also, a shuttle service will be available Saturday only from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Oasis and Bill’s Tire Outlet, 3200 6th St. in Columbus.

The small town of Duncan succeeds in bringing a large crowd of attendees to the Ribfest, noted Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil, who has attended the festival for nearly seven years.

“The event typically brings about 5,000 to 7,000 people,” McNeil said. “It is really a big party celebrating barbecue and live music in such a small town, and I am disappointed that it will be the last one.”

With nearly thousands preparing to line the streets once again for the last time, Schlesinger has high expectations for his final fundraiser festival.

“The event always gets bigger every year, and I’m always hoping for more than the year before. People come from everywhere - from western Nebraska and even Kansas, so to those thinking of coming, come, have a good time and be hungry,” Schlesinger concluded.