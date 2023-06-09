Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday at 3-5 p.m. There will be a 5 p.m. vigil service at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Military honors will be held following the funeral at the church. Interment will be in the St. Peter & Mary Cemetery rural Bellwood following the lunch at Wunderlich Catering.