East Butler FFA receives grant for Ag Chat

East Butler FFA will be offering an Ag Chat program for students in the later part of the 2020 school year. The Working Here Fund grant will be used to purchase the supplies and curriculum for students to engage in the program. The Ag Chat program will allow students to hear from local ag producers and businesses and learn more about the ag industry first-hand. The program will offer hands on learning opportunities, as well as a chance to create conversations about the ag industry with professionals and younger students.