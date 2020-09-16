East Butler FFA receives grant for Ag Chat

East Butler FFA received an $2,000 grant for Ag Chat. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.
East Butler FFA will be offering an Ag Chat program for students in the later part of the 2020 school year. The Working Here Fund grant will be used to purchase the supplies and curriculum for students to engage in the program. The Ag Chat program will allow students to hear from local ag producers and businesses and learn more about the ag industry first-hand. The program will offer hands on learning opportunities, as well as a chance to create conversations about the ag industry with professionals and younger students.
Goals of the program include creating meaningful conversations with people in the ag industry, to educate through hands-on learning, and to create a sense of agriculture community and awareness.
East Butler FFA is one of 50 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2020. FCSAmerica awarded $96,200 during the latest grant cycle ending June 30, 2020.
