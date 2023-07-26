Elizabeth 'Betty' Ann Bruner OBITUARIES Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 13, 1934—July 25, 2023 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. Two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000. Platte County District Court Sentencings The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2023. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 22 Platte County Bullfrog Dynasty now established in Nebraska As we sample aquatic environments across the state and even regionally the most permeating observation is the chorus or the sight of a bullfro…