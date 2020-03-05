CHS' light-hearted play brings Summer to March

The master thespians of Columbus High School will put on their latest winter play, "Quiet Summer," this weekend at the Nantkes Auditorium at Columbus Middle School.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and then 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students at the door. Those with C-Stamps will be allowed in for free.
The play revolves around a man named James Clark, a lawyer who is seeking to become president of his country club in order to parlay that into enhanced political status. While he does so, he receives a letter from his sister asking him to take care of her son and daughter (his niece and nephew). Unbeknownst to him, the niece and nephew show up at his doorstep, forcing him to take care of them while trying to juggle a potential run for higher political office.
CHS Theater Director Chelsea Parker said that the play was an example of what happens when things fall apart. It’s a light-hearted affair, one where a person can escape into the world of the play and go along with it.
“It’s a comedy, it’s a fun little show,” Parker said. “It’s just a good fun show where things just fall apart.”
Parker said that preparing for the show had a series of challenges that wouldn’t come in other productions. Tragedies, or dramas, are relatively easy for younger thespians. Comedies, on the other hand, require timing and effort in order to work properly.
“Getting the kids to memorize their lines, getting the movements down, and with comedy, timing is everything,” Parker said. “That’s been something that we’re really working on - making sure the kids understand the jokes that are in the play and making sure that the delivery on those comes across as funny.”
Thus, the performers and the director have spent the past three months working on the finer points of comedy and the timing involved in making it all work well and making it funny. Parker praised her students for taking the time and effort off stage and outside the classroom to practice their lines and their blocking in order for it to all go off smoothly on opening night.
“We’ve got a really good group of students,” Parker said. “They work really hard. They’ve met on weekends outside of our scheduled rehearsals to make sure that they’re getting the lines down, remembering all of the different movements and things that they’re supposed to be doing. They really meet the challenges head-on and with a really positive attitude. They’ve worked really hard to overcome the things that we’ve been working on.”
Among the students performing this weekend is Melany Donoghue, who plays the role of Helen Russell, Clark’s secretary and girlfriend. Donoghue has been a regular in Columbus Public Schools productions, including musicals, since the seventh grade. This role, for her, is a little bit different. Although she normally plays outgoing characters, this one is a little bit more subdued, which has provided an adjustment period for her.
“This is a very reserved role for me,” Donoghue said. “I’ve went from playing Elvis to playing a dead spirit in 'Fiddler on the Roof.' I go from those roles to this, so this is one of the most reserved roles I ever play.”
Although her role is reserved, the play almost certainly is not, providing some wacky comedy that will make people relax and have a little bit of fun after a hectic day. They can also get a little bit of nostalgia too, as the play takes place in the 1940s, providing a different setting for a story with modern themes.
“Hopefully, they can relax and enjoy it,” Parker said. “It takes place in the 1940s, so it’s a little bit of a period piece. It’s definitely a flashback into a different time period. I think it’s going to be really good for a lot of people."
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.