Even in short week, Columbus High football ready to go

Northeast's top running back, Xavier Gary, has 67 yards on 28 touches. The top receiver, Mason Hoke has seven catches for 102 yards.

Defensively, though the points against appear troublesome, the offense hasn't helped out with all the turnovers, and there have been giveaways on special teams.

"They’ve got a couple D-linemen that really get off the ball. Their nose guard is good. He’s going to be one of the better ones we’ve seen," Williams said. "We’ve got to control the interior of the line. If we can do that, we should be able to get something going on the ground a little bit. That’s going to be the challenge for our guys up front."

Getting the ground game going earlier will be a priority for Columbus. So, too, will following assignments better on both sides of the ball.

All of it stems from approaching the game with the right intensity. That was somewhat lacking a week ago. Williams doesn't expect his team to make the same mistake again.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re 0-3 or 3-0, we’ve just got to go out and take care of ourselves and come play with energy in the first quarter," he said. "We didn’t match the energy of our opponent last Friday."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

