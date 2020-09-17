Even in short week, Columbus High football ready to go

One less day of preparation is normally a concern for coaching staff, and to be sure, that was certainly the case for Columbus High this week as it practiced for a Thursday night 7 p.m. kickoff at Seacrest Field in Lincoln against Northeast.
Yet, while there's one day less on the practice field, that doesn't bother a team bent on redemption for the first loss of the season.
After shutting out its first two opponents, Columbus allowed 24-first half points and fell into a 24-3 halftime hole at Lincoln North Star. In a tale of two halves, CHS was the better team in the third and fourth quarters, finding the running game and keeping the Navigators off the scoreboard.
Two third-down conversions on the final North Star drive denied Columbus an opportunity at a game-winning series and comeback win. However, the manner in which the second half was played has CHS eager for Week 4.
"I think our biggest thing is, our guys are excited to get back on the field," coach Craig Williams said. "You get that first loss and you’re kind of bitter about it. You know you’ve got one day less to prepare, which isn’t always bad – you get back out there sooner. Everybody wants to go out and redeem themselves and show that we’re a good football team."
Northeast will take Seacrest Field on Thursday night at 0-3 and coming off a 48-7 loss to Lincoln Southwest. Other results include a 39-15 loss to North Star in Week 2 and a 31-14 defeat to Fremont in the opener.
Though there's one fewer day to watch film and work against the scout team, Columbus will mostly be familiar with what it faces on Friday. Northeast is the third straight opponent built around a passing attack. That was a problem last week when missed assignments allowed North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie to throw four first-half touchdown passes of 22, 15, 37 and 17 yards.
How Northeast operates, however, is slightly different. Quarterback Jeremiah Collier runs a spread more akin to what Columbus saw against Jace Mohr and Norfolk in Week 2. McGarvie was unique among the three in his ability to hit receivers downfield for big gains. Mohr and Collier are asked to complete higher-percentage throws closer to the line of scrimmage and put backs and receivers in space. Collier will also be called on for designed quarterback runs.
"It’s more like Norfolk; they like to run their quarterback. They like to run a lot of screen passes, and they’re good at them," Williams said. "They throw more underneath routes. They’ll take more deep shots than Norfolk did to try and loosen you up. They just don’t have the type of quarterback that sits back there and sling it all over the field and can throw it 45 yards downfield."
Collier has been prone to turnovers, throwing seven interceptions to just one touchdown, and the rushing attack has a 0.8 per-carry average on 84 attempts.
Northeast's top running back, Xavier Gary, has 67 yards on 28 touches. The top receiver, Mason Hoke has seven catches for 102 yards.
Defensively, though the points against appear troublesome, the offense hasn't helped out with all the turnovers, and there have been giveaways on special teams.
"They’ve got a couple D-linemen that really get off the ball. Their nose guard is good. He’s going to be one of the better ones we’ve seen," Williams said. "We’ve got to control the interior of the line. If we can do that, we should be able to get something going on the ground a little bit. That’s going to be the challenge for our guys up front."
Getting the ground game going earlier will be a priority for Columbus. So, too, will following assignments better on both sides of the ball.
All of it stems from approaching the game with the right intensity. That was somewhat lacking a week ago. Williams doesn't expect his team to make the same mistake again.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re 0-3 or 3-0, we’ve just got to go out and take care of ourselves and come play with energy in the first quarter," he said. "We didn’t match the energy of our opponent last Friday."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
