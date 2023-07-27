Friday: Lord Above, Thank You for the blessing of air conditioning and fans that help to keep us cool and comfortable in the dog days of summer. Amen.

Saturday: Father, Show me how I can help those around me--family, friends, neighbors, people at work, people in my church. Amen.

Sunday: Lord, Give me courage to speak Your name and comfort to those who need to hear it. Amen.

Monday: Lord Above, No matter what happens to me or in my life, may I respond in a way that witnesses to my faith in You. Amen.

Tuesday: Father, Thank You for the people in my life that make me feel loved and cared for. Amen.

Wednesday: Jesus, Thank You that You rose from the dead and conquered the grave so that we might live with You in eternity. Amen.

Thursday: Father God, Please give me the strength and faith required to forgive those who have hurt me. Amen.