Gianna Frasher - Aquinas Catholic
Frasher won her first race of the season at Thursday's Fremont Bergan Invite with a time of 22 minutes, 11 seconds.
Gabe Dutton-Mofford - Shelby-Rising City
Dutton-Mofford posted 123 rushing yards and one touchdown in SRC's 46-0 win over Arcadia-Loup City.
Sam Ficarro
Sports Reporter
