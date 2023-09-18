The 2023-24 Athlete of the Week award is returning and it comes with a new wrinkle - voting.

The winner of the weekly award will be picked by the community this year.

Voting will open on Mondays and close on Sundays.

Check out our website to vote for the Athlete of the Week.

Schuyler freshman Mynor Hernandez collected his third cross country medal of the season on Sept. 14 at the Central City Invite. Hernandez crossed the finish line with a time of 17 minutes, 7.28 seconds.

Howells-Dodge senior Natalie Pieper spiked 13 kills, dug 10 balls and blocked two shots in the Jaguars' sweep of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 14. Pieper is the team leader in kills and aces and she is second in digs through 12 matches.

Athlete of the Week You voted: Schuyler's Mynor Hernandez Howells-Dodge's Natalie Pieper Vote View Results Back