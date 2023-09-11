Check out our website to vote for the Athlete of the Week.
Izzy Hollatz - Clarkson/Leigh
Hollatz recorded 16 kills, eight service aces, six blocks, 11 digs and 28 assists in three Patriot wins as the team improved to 10-0.
Rico Rodriguez - Schuyler
Rodriguez intercepted two passes as the defense secured six interceptions in Schuyler's 16-7 win at Fairbury
