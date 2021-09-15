Farm safety week starts Sunday

Another safety measure Duffek said agriculture workers should keep in mind during harvest is getting adequate rest — experts recommend a minimum of seven hours per night.

“Fuel your combine and fuel your body,” she said. “Drink plenty of water, take breaks and stretch every two hours, if not more.”

Additionally, she advises using flashers and slow-moving signs when traveling from field to field.

One last tip: When entering and exiting machinery, face the machine, and have two hands on the ladder rails and one foot on the steps.

Butler Public Power District in nearby Butler County also recently encouraged farmers to take care around power lines.

"It's not uncommon for maybe four or five a year during harvest where they have a combine or an auger or something like that which has ripped the power lines down," BPPD Safety Director Kathy Engel said.

If a farmer does come into contact with a power line and they’re not sure if the line is energized, the person should stay in their equipment until the power company or law enforcement arrive, she noted. Once help arrives, those in danger can be moved to safety and power district employees can begin work to repair the damage.