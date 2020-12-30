FAVORITE 5: Carolyn Komatsoulis

I think all of us thought this year would be our year. Instead, we all learned a lot of lessons about making a bad situation work. I'm proud of what The Telegram was able to do during a weird year.
These are a list of my personal favorite five stories that I wrote since starting at The Columbus Telegram on June 1. You can read the stories you missed or just want to review again exclusively on our website, columbustelegram.com.
1. A local woman's COVID-19 experience
This fall, Columbus saw a huge increase in COVID-19 numbers. Although in comparison to the spring, not many in Platte County had the virus but some did. For Heather Buttaro, the effects of the virus have lasted for months afterwards.
What surprised me most about this story was Buttaro saying she was lucky. I could not imagine having the attitude she has after what she had been through. She told me her mom had a saying, "If you can’t fight or flee, you flow.”
Her experience wanting to keep fighting as she was hospitalized for her family and her positive outlook afterwards was very memorable for me.
2. A postman retires
Ed Kinzer and I were in contact all morning. He was keeping tabs on Tim Heavican’s location and let me know when to head over. I drove up just as Tim Heavican was rounding the cul-de-sac in his truck.
It was Tim Heavican’s last day as a mailman after 33 years. Some of his regulars let the Telegram know and surprised Heavican with a poster.
Those who he delivered to and those who he worked with were impressed by his demeanor. Some had funny moments to share. It was memorable for me to talk with those celebrating the end of a long career, especially since he had been working at his job longer than I’ve been alive.
3. Community Building Project passes
Although I have not lived in the community long, it was clear to me there were heated opinions on both sides of library bond debate, flooding Facebook comment sections.
On election night, I was interested to see what would happen with this local issue. The votes were delayed in Platte County, but that just meant I was on Zoom with Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell the next day when she saw the results and was able to capture her reaction.
Everyone with strong opinions on either side was able to vote on the issue, and at the end of the day, the question passed.
4. City Hall and mask mandates
By November, it was clear Columbus was seeing a significantly higher level of infection than the spring. This level of community spread impacted all different aspects of Columbus life, from schools to City Hall.
As Mayor Jim Bulkley observed, everyone in Columbus knew someone who had been infected. In this article, he called for the governor to implement a statewide mask mandate.
Whether residents agree or disagree, within a week of this article's publication, the Columbus City Council passed a mask mandate.
5. A businessman's injury
Gary Preister’s family spent the day of his accident driving around Nebraska to get to him. He woke up in Omaha with his loved ones around his bed. As he recovered, he told the Telegram he didn't know what he would do without his significant other.
Honestly, pretty much anything that has to do with family is memorable to me. Gary Preister went through an emotionally and physically difficult experience, as did his loved ones. Not only was he hurt badly but once COVID-19 hit, he was separated from his family.
Preister said family is more important than work. Now, a year after his accident, hopefully he gets quality time with his loved ones as we head into 2021.