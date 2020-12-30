FAVORITE 5: Carolyn Komatsoulis

Carolyn Komatsoulis.

I think all of us thought this year would be our year. Instead, we all learned a lot of lessons about making a bad situation work. I'm proud of what The Telegram was able to do during a weird year.

These are a list of my personal favorite five stories that I wrote since starting at The Columbus Telegram on June 1. You can read the stories you missed or just want to review again exclusively on our website, columbustelegram.com.

1. A local woman's COVID-19 experience

This fall, Columbus saw a huge increase in COVID-19 numbers. Although in comparison to the spring, not many in Platte County had the virus but some did. For Heather Buttaro, the effects of the virus have lasted for months afterwards.

What surprised me most about this story was Buttaro saying she was lucky. I could not imagine having the attitude she has after what she had been through. She told me her mom had a saying, "If you can’t fight or flee, you flow.”

Her experience wanting to keep fighting as she was hospitalized for her family and her positive outlook afterwards was very memorable for me.

Read the story here: https://bit.ly/34MDrH9

2. A postman retires

WATCH NOW: Columbus postman retires and reflects on 33 years Tim Heavican, a postal worker for Columbus who retired Friday after three decades on the job…