Roger Roach describes it as a “close call.”

About a year ago, Roger had a heart valve replacement and was placed on blood thinners.

“Everything was fine for a while. Once in a while, I’d get nose bleeds,” said Roger, who lives in Fremont.

More recently, Roger had such a severe nose bleed that he had to go to the hospital.

The next day, he wasn’t feeling well and was hospitalized in Omaha with pneumonia caused when blood had gotten into his lungs.

Roger was waiting for a visit from his wife, Nancy, when he blew his nose. Blood came out as if from a water faucet.

“I’d never seen anything like that,” Roger said. “It was quite the deal. Couldn’t get it stopped.”

Roger remembers two wonderful nurses, Gabriel and Elizabeth, who tried to help him.

“They were fighting the good fight for me,” Roger said.

The nurses had Roger sit in a chair.

“I had blood all over the place, all over me and my hair and clothes. They had to change my garments four times. It was that bad,” he said.

The room filled with doctors and nurses.

As he saw blood on the floor, Roger had a revelation of Christ’s sacrifice.

“Oh Jesus, that’s what you did for me,” Roger said. “You spilled your blood for us. This is what it must have been like.”

Roger said he felt the Holy Spirit giving him the opportunity to praise God.

He began praying for people and thanking them.

Roger said he could see the serious looks on the medical professionals’ faces and knew things weren’t going well.

He began to get weak.

“I was going to go out with my spiritual guns blazing,” he said.

A nurse then brought what looked like a cigar-size stick of gauze. She told Roger that he wouldn’t like what she was going to do next, but she’d need to get it up his nose to stop the bleeding.

She was right. He didn’t like it.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” he said.

But she got the bleeding to stop.

Nurses cleaned up Roger, who thanked everyone for providing their support.

“I was praising God, just gave God the glory. I was so grateful to him,” Roger said.

He asked Gabriel and Elizabeth to return to his room that night before they left.

Gabriel was able to stop by.

“I’ll never forget what you two did for me. You were fighting the good fight. God bless you. God will use you in the days ahead to bring glory and honor to him in your services as a medic,” he said.

The next day, a longtime medical professional told Roger that he’d never seen anyone bleed like he had.

Roger shared his story in my church recently, praising God and thanking his wife and other people who prayed for him.

Could that bloody nose have ended Roger’s life on earth?

I don’t know. I’m not a doctor.

But I know that whatever happened, Roger would have been OK.

If he’d died, he would have been with God in heaven.

As his life continues on earth, Roger continues to love and serve God.

Roger would have been the winner no matter what happened.

And I’ve felt the same way in my life.

Years ago, I believe God gave me the strength to approach an uncertain medical diagnosis with a similar win-win perspective.

As it turned out, I had a successful surgery and went on with life on this planet.

I love how Roger gave glory to God even amid less-than-desirable circumstances. He continues to point his listeners’ attention — not to himself — but to our Savior Jesus.

Roger also points to the Bible verse 1 Corinthians 6:20 in which the Apostle Paul reminds readers: “…you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

What does that mean?

God sent his only son, Jesus, to die on a cross to pay the penalty for the sins of the world so whoever believes in him can have eternal life.

I was a teenager, when a man visiting my church asked if I knew I would go to heaven if I died that night.

As a 16-year-old, I hadn’t thought about that.

That’s when he shared the Gospel. He said if I believed that Jesus died on the cross to save me from my sins and rose again, and if I repented of my sins (was so sorry that I never wanted to do them again) and asked Jesus into my heart that I could go to heaven.

I thought that sounded like a good deal.

So I prayed, telling God I was sorry for my sins and asking Jesus to come into my heart to be my Lord and Savior.

No birds sang. No lightning flashed. No angel came down from heaven to pat me on the back.

But I remember feeling pretty happy.

I got more involved in my church’s youth group and in serving the Lord.

Later, I backslid from the faith, but — as I’ve said many times — I believe God has a way of bringing back his lost lambs. I prayed that prayer again and have sought to live for Christ since.

Am I perfect?

Nope.

I just keep trying to live as I think God would want. I pray and read Scripture daily, depending on the Lord to help me.

Please let me add that I don’t believe God immunizes us from temptation or all human emotion once we ask Christ to come into our hearts, but the Holy Spirit (our guide and comforter) takes up residence inside of us to help mold us to be more like Christ.

It’s a continuing process.

Roger has been part of that process for a long time. Roger knows Jesus paid the penalty for his sins and the blood of Christ was the payment that purchased him.

He was bought at a high price and belongs to Christ now. So Roger lives to honor Jesus and tell others about him — whether it’s in church or a hospital room.

One more thing: When Roger commended the nurses for “fighting the good fight,” he was referring to something the Apostle Paul said toward the end of his life.

In a letter to his mentee, Timothy, the apostle wrote:

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now, there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

Roger has been fighting the good fight for a long time and I pray and trust that he’ll be fighting for more years to come.

Actually, I think anybody who plans to go out with his “spiritual guns blazing,” probably has a whole lot of fight still in him.