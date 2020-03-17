Final Lincoln Journal Star Boys Basketball Ratings
View Comments

Final Lincoln Journal Star Boys Basketball Ratings

  • Updated
TannerPfeifer.jpg (copy)

Saint Francis sophomore Tanner Pfeifer and the Flyer boys, like their female classmates, finished the year ranked No. 2 in Class D-2.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Class A

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Bellevue West24-33
2Millard North24-52
3Omaha South20-65
4Omaha Central21-41
5Omaha Westside19-76
6Creighton Prep19-87
7Papillion-LV South17-84
8Papillion-LV16-98
9Grand Island17-89
10Gretna11-13-

Comments: Papio South, the wild-card entry at state, takes a three-spot demotion for its district first-round loss to Lincoln Northeast. Gretna replaces Lincoln North Star at No. 10 after beating the Navigators in the first round at districts. Gretna also posted wins over Grand Island and Lincoln Pius X to solidify its top-10 spot despite a losing record. The Islanders lost by 32 to the Dragons on Jan. 16 in one of the more baffling results all season. But Grands Island recovered to win nine of its last 10 and take the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title before losing to Creighton Prep in overtime in the district final.

Class B

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Omaha Skutt26-01
2Omaha Roncalli23-52
3Mount Michael22-64
4Hastings21-45
5Scottsbluff25-46
6Wahoo23-33
7Norris18-67
8Alliance20-78
9Bennington16-89
10Waverly13-10-

Comments: Mount Michael's overtime win at Hastings on Feb. 1 and Hastings’ victory over Scottsbluff in the Greater Nebraska Conference tournament finals determined the order after the first two spots. Waverly’s late-season run included a win over Beatrice, which knocked off previous No. 10 Crete in the subdistrict round. Waverly just missed getting to the state tournament, falling at Scottsbluff in overtime in the district final.

Class C-1

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Auburn29-01
2Ogallala23-59
3Adams Central26-23
4Lincoln Christian22-64
5Kearney Catholic18-85
6Wayne21-76
7Bishop Neumann18-67
8Ashland-Greenwood17-910
9St. Paul19-7-
10North Bend Central23-32

Comments: One-point losses to Aquinas in the subdistrict final and St. Paul in the district final sends North Bend Central tumbling. NBC gets the nod for No. 10 over Mitchell based on NBC’s regular-season win over Wayne, which toppled Mitchell in the district final. Ogallala’s run to the state final included wins over Kearney Catholic and Adams Central.

Class C-2

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1BRLD29-01
2Grand Island CC25-43
3Yutan24-42
4Sutton24-44
5Ponca23-55
6Oakland-Craig17-96
7Centennial21-58
8Palmyra19-7-
9Hartington CC18-77
10Doniphan-Trumbull20-510

Comments: Despite not getting to the state tournament, Oakland-Craig remains at No. 6 since its postseason losses were to No. 3 Yutan in subdistricts and No. 4 Sutton in the district final. Oakland-Craig had a regular-season win over No. 7 Centennial. Palmyra’s win over Hartington CC in the district finals also shook up the bottom half of the top 10.

Class D-1

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Laurel-C-C26-54
2Southern Valley21-65
3Humphrey/LHF26-41
4North Platte SP23-42
5Osmond24-23
6Fullerton19-66
7Paxton21-48
8Axtell18-77
9Pleasanton20-69
10Heartland15-810

Comments: Southern Valley took out former No. 3 Osmond and the No. 1 team all season, 2019 state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, on its way to the state final, so the 45-point loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the title game isn’t considered in the final order.

Class D-2

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Falls City SH29-11
2Humphrey SF27-12
3Johnson-Brock18-95
4Parkview Christian21-84
5Loomis23-33
6Mullen22-77
7St. Mary's19-69
8Randolph17-710
9Mead9-116
10Deshler16-88

Comments: Johnson-Brock rises after a win over Parkview in the subdistrict final. Mead slips three spots, but deserves to be in the final top 10 despite its sub .500 record after playing perhaps the most rigorous schedule in D-2 this season and a narrow one-point loss in the district final to Johnson-Brock. Mead lost to J-B three straight times end the season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News