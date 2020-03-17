Final Lincoln Journal Star Boys Basketball Ratings

Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Bellevue West
|24-3
|3
|2
|Millard North
|24-5
|2
|3
|Omaha South
|20-6
|5
|4
|Omaha Central
|21-4
|1
|5
|Omaha Westside
|19-7
|6
|6
|Creighton Prep
|19-8
|7
|7
|Papillion-LV South
|17-8
|4
|8
|Papillion-LV
|16-9
|8
|9
|Grand Island
|17-8
|9
|10
|Gretna
|11-13
|-
Comments: Papio South, the wild-card entry at state, takes a three-spot demotion for its district first-round loss to Lincoln Northeast. Gretna replaces Lincoln North Star at No. 10 after beating the Navigators in the first round at districts. Gretna also posted wins over Grand Island and Lincoln Pius X to solidify its top-10 spot despite a losing record. The Islanders lost by 32 to the Dragons on Jan. 16 in one of the more baffling results all season. But Grands Island recovered to win nine of its last 10 and take the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title before losing to Creighton Prep in overtime in the district final.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Skutt
|26-0
|1
|2
|Omaha Roncalli
|23-5
|2
|3
|Mount Michael
|22-6
|4
|4
|Hastings
|21-4
|5
|5
|Scottsbluff
|25-4
|6
|6
|Wahoo
|23-3
|3
|7
|Norris
|18-6
|7
|8
|Alliance
|20-7
|8
|9
|Bennington
|16-8
|9
|10
|Waverly
|13-10
|-
Comments: Mount Michael's overtime win at Hastings on Feb. 1 and Hastings’ victory over Scottsbluff in the Greater Nebraska Conference tournament finals determined the order after the first two spots. Waverly’s late-season run included a win over Beatrice, which knocked off previous No. 10 Crete in the subdistrict round. Waverly just missed getting to the state tournament, falling at Scottsbluff in overtime in the district final.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Auburn
|29-0
|1
|2
|Ogallala
|23-5
|9
|3
|Adams Central
|26-2
|3
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|22-6
|4
|5
|Kearney Catholic
|18-8
|5
|6
|Wayne
|21-7
|6
|7
|Bishop Neumann
|18-6
|7
|8
|Ashland-Greenwood
|17-9
|10
|9
|St. Paul
|19-7
|-
|10
|North Bend Central
|23-3
|2
Comments: One-point losses to Aquinas in the subdistrict final and St. Paul in the district final sends North Bend Central tumbling. NBC gets the nod for No. 10 over Mitchell based on NBC’s regular-season win over Wayne, which toppled Mitchell in the district final. Ogallala’s run to the state final included wins over Kearney Catholic and Adams Central.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|BRLD
|29-0
|1
|2
|Grand Island CC
|25-4
|3
|3
|Yutan
|24-4
|2
|4
|Sutton
|24-4
|4
|5
|Ponca
|23-5
|5
|6
|Oakland-Craig
|17-9
|6
|7
|Centennial
|21-5
|8
|8
|Palmyra
|19-7
|-
|9
|Hartington CC
|18-7
|7
|10
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|20-5
|10
Comments: Despite not getting to the state tournament, Oakland-Craig remains at No. 6 since its postseason losses were to No. 3 Yutan in subdistricts and No. 4 Sutton in the district final. Oakland-Craig had a regular-season win over No. 7 Centennial. Palmyra’s win over Hartington CC in the district finals also shook up the bottom half of the top 10.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Laurel-C-C
|26-5
|4
|2
|Southern Valley
|21-6
|5
|3
|Humphrey/LHF
|26-4
|1
|4
|North Platte SP
|23-4
|2
|5
|Osmond
|24-2
|3
|6
|Fullerton
|19-6
|6
|7
|Paxton
|21-4
|8
|8
|Axtell
|18-7
|7
|9
|Pleasanton
|20-6
|9
|10
|Heartland
|15-8
|10
Comments: Southern Valley took out former No. 3 Osmond and the No. 1 team all season, 2019 state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, on its way to the state final, so the 45-point loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the title game isn’t considered in the final order.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Falls City SH
|29-1
|1
|2
|Humphrey SF
|27-1
|2
|3
|Johnson-Brock
|18-9
|5
|4
|Parkview Christian
|21-8
|4
|5
|Loomis
|23-3
|3
|6
|Mullen
|22-7
|7
|7
|St. Mary's
|19-6
|9
|8
|Randolph
|17-7
|10
|9
|Mead
|9-11
|6
|10
|Deshler
|16-8
|8
Comments: Johnson-Brock rises after a win over Parkview in the subdistrict final. Mead slips three spots, but deserves to be in the final top 10 despite its sub .500 record after playing perhaps the most rigorous schedule in D-2 this season and a narrow one-point loss in the district final to Johnson-Brock. Mead lost to J-B three straight times end the season.