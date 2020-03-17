Final Lincoln Journal Star Boys Basketball Ratings

Comments: One-point losses to Aquinas in the subdistrict final and St. Paul in the district final sends North Bend Central tumbling. NBC gets the nod for No. 10 over Mitchell based on NBC’s regular-season win over Wayne, which toppled Mitchell in the district final. Ogallala’s run to the state final included wins over Kearney Catholic and Adams Central.

Class C-2

Comments: Despite not getting to the state tournament, Oakland-Craig remains at No. 6 since its postseason losses were to No. 3 Yutan in subdistricts and No. 4 Sutton in the district final. Oakland-Craig had a regular-season win over No. 7 Centennial. Palmyra’s win over Hartington CC in the district finals also shook up the bottom half of the top 10.

Class D-1

Comments: Southern Valley took out former No. 3 Osmond and the No. 1 team all season, 2019 state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, on its way to the state final, so the 45-point loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the title game isn’t considered in the final order.

Class D-2