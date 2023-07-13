When someone is buried in a cemetery, they typically have a marker of some sort, a connection to the place where they're buried and maybe even a record proving where they are. For the souls entombed near the Genoa Industrial Indian School, this is all but the case, according to Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the commission for Indian affairs.

Earlier this week, excavation began on a new possible cemetery site for the Indian school in town. Several representatives from area tribes have overseen the dig to ensure everything is done properly. The people possibly buried in this location, gaiashkibos said, could have died from any number of things.

This is her first time on an active dig site in this capacity, she said, but her connection is also very unique. Her mother went to this particular school. The children they're looking for may have even known her mother, she said. That's how recently the school closed.

The Genoa Industrial Indian School opened in 1884 and operated fully into the 1930s. It officially closed in the late 1960s. In that time span, gaiashkibos said, over 20,000 students were brought to the 640-acre campus. While the space was nice, she said, it wasn't a pleasant experience for the students.

The school employed the Pratt System, gaiashkibos said, named after its creator, Richard Henry Pratt. Pratt founded the Carlisle Industrial Indian School, which set a lot of standards for industrial indian schools across the United States. Through this system, she said, the students were brought in from as far away as Montana to be reformed into more Victorian children.

The possible grave sites could be from any period, gaiashkibos said. Officially, 86 students between the ages of 3-22 years of age passed away in their time at the school, but she suspects the number may be higher from a myriad of causes. Primarily, disease was a concern and many children, on their three-year trips home, were sent back sick and likely perished on the journey or at home, which weren't recorded.

There's no certainty the site contains graves, State Archeologist Dave Williams said, but several factors lean in favor of the possibility.

The team used ground-penetrating radar (GPR) over a 24-acre expanse, he said, to check for any notable changes in the sediment. The technology can sense any disturbances and found four grave-shaped disturbances in the area they're excavating. Cadaver dogs also indicated human decay at the site.

Their current goal, he said, is to establish the existence of one of the four and they'll see where things go from there. With 40 tribal groups being involved, Williams said, once they establish this is a grave site, they will have to get a consensus approval from the tribal representatives on whether to continue digging or leave the spot as it is and preserve the graves.

They are looking explicitly for human remains, gaiashkibos noted. Beyond a casket and maybe some artifacts from the school itself, they won't find any of the deceased's effects on them as any remnants of their native heritage were removed upon admittance to the schools.

As of July 13, Williams said they don't have a good estimate as to when they will find anything or be done. Recent heat, rain and the compact, clay-heavy dirt on the site makes digging a little more difficult. In addition, they have to work carefully, digging in stages, as each stratum layer must be documented in case something does pop up. They're currently at five feet of their estimated eight foot depth of the anomalies they've detected.

