Four-legged friends of every shape and size convened at Market23 on June 24 for the handmade shop's first Pawsome Pet Pageant. From Chihuahuas to German Shepherds and everyone in between, competitors were judged based on their costume and their performance.

Brianna Bing, owner of Bing's Pets in Central City, judged the competition. While there were relatively few performance acts, costume had a large pool to choose from. Bing, who runs Central City's only pet shop, came to find Market23 and become the judge by way of a mutual friend, Karmen Thompson of Columbus.

"Many of them are just outfits, one dog did have a couple kind of tricks. Karmen and I are gonna figure it out," Bing said.

Bing started her business in Central City making pet accessories such as collars, leashes and harnesses after making a custom one for her dog.

"I had a dog named after a Pokemon and obviously they needed a Pokemon collar and in 2015 that didn’t exist," Bing said. "My dog's Instagram had a big following and everyone wanted their collar. I also make custom service dog vests. I was just having fun sewing, now it's a full-time job."

That full-time job has sent accessories all over the world, Bing said. She eventually asked Thompson, who makes her own handmade goods, where she sold her items and Thompson told her Market23.

"We do consignment in our store, like Market23. People can bring in handmade stuff, Karmen makes pet clothes and I asked can we sell your stuff in our store, she said 'I sell at Market23' and that's how I got in touch with Doris (Lux),'" Bing said.

Bing's store doubles as an animal adoption center, she said, something Central City needed and she is pretty sure has not had in the past.

"We do adoptions, we work with the Central Nebraska Humane Society out of Grand Island and have adoptable cats in our store so people can adopt a pet in Central City and I don't think Central City has ever had a pet store before, but I'm not sure," Bing said.

The event also featured a raffle, from which part of the proceeds will go to Paws and Claws Adoption Center, Lux said.

"We had four or five dogs in (after 30 minutes). We're always thinking of what we can do for the community and kids, kids' events," Lux said. "We have an area in the back for pets, today we've moved them up front. We have a raffle of five baskets and part of the proceeds will go to Paws and Claws."