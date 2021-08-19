First half goals spark Central men to season opening win

If coach Luis Pulido was looking for a quick way to bring the team together, he had everything he wanted out of Thursday's season opener against Northeastern Junior College (Sterling, Colorado).
Central Community College-Columbus suffered its worst loss of last season to Northeastern in the back half of the schedule, 6-0 on April 21. Seeking revenge for that embarrassment, the Raiders answered a physical, and at times emotional challenge from the Plainsmen four months later.
Thursday's match included a bevy of fouls, accusations one player stepped on another and not much love lost between the two sides.
Thanks to two first-half goals, Central came out on top 2-1 and gave itself an early moment to rally around.
Jesus Jimenez put the first Raider ball of the new year in the back of the net just about 15 minutes into the match. Defenseman Nykoaba James doubled that lead about 10 minutes later with a set piece header.
Northeastern cut the lead in half with 25 minutes to go on a long pass over the top of the defense but goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez made two crucial stops after and Central had just enough to hang on for the win.
"Last year, they beat us 6-0. This was the hardest game of the season," Pulido said, who, though referring to 'us', was coaching at Dakota Wesleyan. "The guys knew that coming in. They knew what happened last year; there were six goals that we gave them. We talked about not giving them anything, we gave them one, but we, for the most part, played pretty well."
Jimenez scored on a counter attack and a pass from Rafael Medrano who sprung him loose in the penalty area for a point-blank shot. A foul and a free kick set up Lorenzo Costa Cardoso not long after. He sent it into a crowd where James found space to redirect it on net.
Gabe Porras scored for Northeastern 20 minutes into the second half when he collected a long lob from Dylan Viebrantz up the right wing. The right bounce and some nifty footwork allowed him to beat Ramirez to the far post.
But that would be all the Central keeper gave up. The Plainsmen followed up their first goal with another attack that left a shooter coming in on net right after the ensuing kickoff. Ramirez came off his line and arrive just in time to cut down the angle and snag a liner out of the air. Six minutes later a deflection left him staring eye-to-eye with a Northeastern forward all alone in the box. Ramirez got just enough of the shot to send it over the crossbar.
"What they did that was working for them was, they kept going long, which was putting a lot of pressure on our backs," Pulido said. "After they got that goal they had that momentum to keep pressing. Their gameplan was to find those gaps to go long and wait for us to make a mistake. We were pretty clean, for the most part."
Central won't have much time to celebrate the win. The Raiders are back on the home turf Friday at 1:30 p.m. against Western Nebraska. It'll be a test of endurance for sure, but Pulido has 27 guys on the roster and is confident he has enough fresh legs.
"It's tough. We have a lot of guys that, even today, we didn't use," he said. "What we had out there was working. But we're going to rely (on those guys who didn't play as much) a lot more tomorrow."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.