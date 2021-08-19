First half goals spark Central men to season opening win

Jimenez scored on a counter attack and a pass from Rafael Medrano who sprung him loose in the penalty area for a point-blank shot. A foul and a free kick set up Lorenzo Costa Cardoso not long after. He sent it into a crowd where James found space to redirect it on net.

Gabe Porras scored for Northeastern 20 minutes into the second half when he collected a long lob from Dylan Viebrantz up the right wing. The right bounce and some nifty footwork allowed him to beat Ramirez to the far post.

But that would be all the Central keeper gave up. The Plainsmen followed up their first goal with another attack that left a shooter coming in on net right after the ensuing kickoff. Ramirez came off his line and arrive just in time to cut down the angle and snag a liner out of the air. Six minutes later a deflection left him staring eye-to-eye with a Northeastern forward all alone in the box. Ramirez got just enough of the shot to send it over the crossbar.

"What they did that was working for them was, they kept going long, which was putting a lot of pressure on our backs," Pulido said. "After they got that goal they had that momentum to keep pressing. Their gameplan was to find those gaps to go long and wait for us to make a mistake. We were pretty clean, for the most part."