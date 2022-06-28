 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flood

Ricketts Flood

Gov. Pete Ricketts, center, stopped in Norfolk, David City, Lincoln and Columbus on June 27 to encourage people to vote for Mike Flood for Congress in Tuesday's special election to replace Jeff Fortenberry. Flood, a Republican, will be facing off against Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks for the spot to fill the rest of Fortenberry's term. For more information about the candidates, visit columbustelegram.com

 Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram

