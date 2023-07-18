The Columbus Community Hospital will resume their Food for Thought classes throughout July, August and September 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday in the multipurpose room at the Columbus Wellness Center. Dietitians lead the class and provide advice on health and nutrition. Following, they will also answer questions. The following topics for each session include: July 21, Fire Up the Barbecue; July 28, Blue Banana Smoothie Cooking Demo; Aug. 4, Smart Snack for Your Trip; Aug. 11, Irritable Bowel Syndrome; Aug. 18, Are Artificial Sweeteners Safe?; Aug. 25, Simple Pico De Gallo Recipe Cooking Demo; Sept. 1, Brain Health and Fish; Sept. 8, Foods for Eye Health; Sept. 15, Triglycerides—Why Do They Matter?; Sept. 22, Diverticulitis; and Sept. 29, No-Back Coconut Truffles Cooking Demo. For more information contact Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-5624462.
