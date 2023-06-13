Food Thoughts classes through the Columbus Community Hospital will continue through April, May and June. Classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays in the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room. Dietitians lead the classes and provide expert advice about health and nutrition. For June: June 16, Nutrition Panels and Food Labels; June 23, What is Vitamin D?; and June 30, Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cooking Demo. Contact Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462 for more information.
Food thoughts classes
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The temporary Harrah's casino at Ag Park in Columbus is expected to open on Monday, pending final state approval on Sunday.
Platte County
The Harrah's Columbus Casino officially opened for business at its temporary location at Ag Park on June 12.
In the biggest moments over the course of Oklahoma softball's dynasty, it's been Jordy Bahl in the circle delivering for the Sooners.
Two people died Friday night in a head-on collision about 20 miles south of Columbus on U.S. Highway 81.