Food Thoughts classes through the Columbus Community Hospital will continue through April, May and June. Classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays in the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room. Dietitians lead the classes and provide expert advice about health and nutrition. For June: June 9, Staying Away from Fad Diets; June 16, Nutrition Panels and Food Labels; June 23, What is Vitamin D?; and June 30, Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cooking Demo. Contact Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462 for more information.