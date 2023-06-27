Food Thoughts classes through the Columbus Community Hospital will continue through April, May and June. Classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays in the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room. Dietitians lead the classes and provide expert advice about health and nutrition. For June: June 30, Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cooking Demo. Contact Susan Olmer at 402-5624460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462 for more information.
Food thoughts classes
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
John 'Biker' Reeder
Platte County
From a one-man garage to a full auto service and repair shop, Zeger's automotive has taken quite a ride due to hard work and determination, Ow…
Columbus Highs' Adoriyan Daniels signed with UNK to continue track and academic careers on Thursday.
How often have you heard someone say, “There is nothing to do in Columbus.” Or maybe you are one of the nay-sayers that whine about “nothing t…