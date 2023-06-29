Food Thoughts classes through the Columbus Community Hospital will continue through April, May and June. Classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays in the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room. Dietitians lead the classes and provide expert advice about health and nutrition. For June: June 30, Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cooking Demo. Contact Susan Olmer at 402562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462 for more information.
Food thoughts classes
