For girls wrestling, it's a start

David City's Sammi Krafka was excited to start wrestling again in her freshman year after not competing in junior high.
Unfortunately for the Scout, her season came to a premature end when she broke her collarbone in her first match against a boy.
It's those kinds of scenarios David City coach Tanner Thiem says can turn young women away from the sport of wrestling forever.
However, there was some encouraging news on May 21 when the NSAA approved girls wrestling as an emerging sport, opening up the door for girls to face off with girls across the mat.
The NSAA can give it full sanctioning any time over the next three years, meaning a championship tournament, except for in Year 1.
In 2018-19, high school participation in the sport declined for the first time in 30 years but girls wrestling increased by 27%, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
"I guess it’s disappointing," Thiem said. "The way it is now, it’s a lose-lose for both boys and girls, in my opinion. There’s not one boy that enjoys wrestling a girl.
"If a boy has to wrestle a girl if he wins, he beat a girl, and if he loses, that can be the end of his wrestling career, to be honest. For the girls, I don’t think it’s fair 95% of the time. It’s pretty tough for them to wrestle boys. It doesn’t go well, and they get a bad taste for the sport. As it sits right now, it’s a lose-lose for everybody."
Krafka's passion for the sport remains and she plans on wrestling next year. But dealing with the injury hasn't been easy. She'll have a second surgery in the fall and hopes to be ready by winter.
Despite the injury, she remained positive about her experience in her first season.
"I loved it," she said. "It was my first year at David City and it was kind of new for everyone with me coming in as a girl and no one had really wrestled with a girl before, so everyone was kind of nervous. I loved it. It was so fun."
The NSAA had two chances to fully sanction girls wrestling in its meeting. The first came as approval as an emerging sport by the board of directors. Later that day, the representative assembly missed hitting the 60% threshold by three votes. In 2019, it missed by just one vote.
"I was upset when it was only passed as an emerging sport," Krafka said. "I’d really love for them to sanction it, and I do want it to be its own thing. I think it would be really nice."
While it wasn't passed this year, Theim still believes the future of the sport is bright.
Once that happens, he said the sport will grow even more.
"I think eventually we will have it as an NSAA sanctioned sport," he said. "I think there’ll be a mat or two down at the state tournament right alongside the boys. We tell people to get your tickets early now. But I’ll tell you what, if you put a couple of mats and have a girls state championship going on at the same time, I think that event center will sell out even more than it does now."
The DC head coach credits some of the growth to the emergence of women's Olympic wrestling and other combat sports such as mixed martial arts.
"You look at the UFC and MMA, there are girls competing," he said. "Ten years ago there were no girls fights. That was unheard of. Now there are girls that are headlining UFC cards. It’s gaining traction."
Thiem said the inclusion of girls wrestling would open more doors for girls to engage in extracurricular activities.
"I think that we’re going down the road. It’s going to happen," he said. "At some point, 15 or 20 years from now, people are going to think it was foolish it was this hard to pass.
"The reason I’m behind it, sports are good for kids, extracurricular activities are good for kids and being a part of a team is awesome. Why are we not giving these girls an opportunity to compete?"
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!