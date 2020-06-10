For girls wrestling, it's a start

Krafka's passion for the sport remains and she plans on wrestling next year. But dealing with the injury hasn't been easy. She'll have a second surgery in the fall and hopes to be ready by winter.

Despite the injury, she remained positive about her experience in her first season.

"I loved it," she said. "It was my first year at David City and it was kind of new for everyone with me coming in as a girl and no one had really wrestled with a girl before, so everyone was kind of nervous. I loved it. It was so fun."

The NSAA had two chances to fully sanction girls wrestling in its meeting. The first came as approval as an emerging sport by the board of directors. Later that day, the representative assembly missed hitting the 60% threshold by three votes. In 2019, it missed by just one vote.

"I was upset when it was only passed as an emerging sport," Krafka said. "I’d really love for them to sanction it, and I do want it to be its own thing. I think it would be really nice."

While it wasn't passed this year, Theim still believes the future of the sport is bright.

Once that happens, he said the sport will grow even more.