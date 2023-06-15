For the last 25 years, the Kenaston's Music Show has been held at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. This year, however, they're pulling up their roots and bringing the show to Schuyler, according to Organizer Sharon Kenaston.

"Schuyler seemed like a good fit, there’s a sizeable campground, the ballroom is terrific for the dancing crowd and the older crowd that enjoy traditional country music," Kenaston said.

City Administrator Will De Roos said the Kenastons came to the city with this idea, which he thinks may pan out to be a long-term situation if all goes well.

"They reached out to us to see if Schuyler would be a good fit and we think it could be. We’re hoping the inaugural year in Schuyler will be a very good fit for them," De Roos said.

From June 21-24 the event will take place between the Oak Ballroom, Schuyler Campground, The Center, the Library Event Center and the Eagles Club. It is one of, if not the largest country music show in the Midwest with around 50 performers set to show over the four-day period, not to mention some early and late jam sessions. Performing bluegrass, classic country, gospel and the like, Kenaston said, it's not like what most people envision when they hear "country music show."

"It differs a lot from larger - like Comstock - festivals with younger crowds and entertainers," Kenaston said. "This is very much a family-friendly event, mostly attended by retired age people, that's the kind of music they grew up with."

Kenaston said the festival is a survivor of the 1970s-1990s when there were a lot of country music events: music festivals, contests and even fiddling contests.

"When we used to live in Wahoo, when we saw the facility, we decided to start our own festival 25 years ago. We're one of the few that remain," Kenaston said. "Several used to be a big international draw but the proprietors have passed away and there aren't very many like this around anywhere."

The show being at the Oak Ballroom, De Roos said, is interesting given the ballroom's history of dances and musical acts, like its opening day Lawrence Welk performance. That was, however, many years ago.

"It almost hearkens back to the Oak Ballroom's historical roots when they would have traveling bands and sometimes very popular artists come through town but it's been a few decades since we've had anything like this," De Roos said.

Kenaston said the atmosphere is very laid-back and intimate in its own way. Being able to see the artists up close and playing to a very family-friendly atmosphere, she said, the show will appeal to a wide base, especially older audiences who remember the classic country festivals.

The event is free but donations are accepted.