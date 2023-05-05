A former Fremont Police Department officer who resigned from the FPD while under investigation for unknown allegations has resigned from her most recent job as a police officer in Ashland because of another investigation that could lead to her losing her law enforcement certification.

Officer Tatum R. Dobson resigned from the Ashland Police Department effective April 30, 2023. According to a document submitted to state officials by the Ashland Police Department, she was under investigation for unknown allegations.

In a mandatory “Change-in-Status Form” sent to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Ashland Police Chief Ryan C. Brady checked off the box that states, “Resignation before initiation or completion of an internal affairs investigation into allegations that, if founded, could result in revocation" of Dobson’s law enforcement certification.

Messages for both Brady and Dobson seeking comment had not been returned by publication time.

In Nebraska, law enforcement personnel who are under investigation by a law enforcement agency are reported to the Nebraska Crime Commission, a group of administrators affiliated with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

Law enforcement officers who are under investigation for a range of allegations can voluntarily surrender their law enforcement certification, or they can opt to go through due process — which includes a full investigation, hearings and the ability to appeal any decision by the Crime Commission.

There are three classifications for the loss of law enforcement certification: voluntary surrender; contested; and administrative or automatic. All three reasons are considered the same in regard to revocation, and a loss of certification is for life with the officer’s name entered into a national database.

Dobson was a member of the Fremont Police Department for slightly more than two years, resigning her job as an officer on Oct. 21, 2019.

Dobson was hired by the city as a police officer on Oct. 10, 2017, and graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center academy in April 2018.

In a “Change-in-Status Form” sent to the NLETC on Oct. 25, 2019, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott checked a box for “Resignation” and then typed into the “other” area that Dobson had “Resigned while under investigation.”

A Nebraska public records request made for information about Dobson’s time at the department was denied by the City of Fremont’s legal counsel — Adams & Sullivan — on May 5.

An email to Elliott seeking comment on Dobson’s time at the department did not get a response.

After leaving her job in Fremont, Dobson was hired as a part-time police officer in December 2020 in the Village of Beemer.

Village of Beemer Police Chief Jeremy Goeken said Dobson worked limited hours in Beemer, mainly filling in when he was not on duty. Her last day in Beemer was Sept. 1, 2022; however, Goeken said she had not worked a shift in the tiny town north of West Point in at least six months when she resigned.

“We had no problems or issues whatsoever,” Goeken said of Dobson’s time in Beemer. “We never had any reason to not want her to work here. She was always pleasant and personable, and people here liked her, which is important in a small town like this.”

Goeken also said Dobson had taken a full-time job in Ashland while she was still a staff member in Beemer. He said that when Dobson relocated to a residence in Wahoo, she said she desired to spend more time with her son and resigned in Beemer.

3 Fremont officers have lost certifications since 2018

Dobson is the latest former or current Fremont police officer to face scrutiny or be investigated since 2016.

On April 24, 2023, now-former Fremont Police Officer Payton Boston resigned following his April 2 arrest on allegations of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Harrison County, Iowa.

Officials with the Crime Commission declined to comment on Boston’s law enforcement certification or if his case was scheduled for a future hearing.

Since 2018, three Fremont Police Department officers have had their law enforcement certifications revoked.

Since 1995, only 146 law enforcement officers across the state of Nebraska have lost their law enforcement certification.

Former Fremont police Officer Austin R. Williams had his law enforcement certification revoked on June 17, 2022, and worked his last day for the Fremont Police Department on Feb. 20, 2019.

Williams was sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty in September 2020 of sexually abusing a minor. He was subsequently convicted of similar charges in Douglas County and was sentenced to more than 40 years in state prison.

The second Fremont officer to have his law enforcement certification revoked was Nicholas J. Carlson, who lost his certificate on Jan. 19, 2018. His last day of work for the city was Dec. 9, 2016.

Carlson, 26 at the time, was charged in Dodge County Court with three counts of suspicion of misdemeanor public indecency and single counts of suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

The Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council accepted the voluntary surrender of Carlson’s certificate during a meeting in Grand Island at the State Law Enforcement Training Center.

Carlson quit his job as a Thurston County deputy the day after he was accused of exposing himself to a female employee at Logan Valley Golf Course in Wakefield in June 2016.

Carlson then was hired and began work as a police officer in Fremont less than a month later. After Fremont police officials learned of Carlson’s pending northeast Nebraska court case, he resigned at the request of Police Chief Jeff Elliott in December 2016. Two months later, he pleaded no contest in Wayne County Court to one misdemeanor count of public indecency.

The most recent Fremont police officer to lose law enforcement certification was Sgt. Bradley Hansen, who left the employment of the city on Dec. 1, 2020, after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home while he was on duty.

According to an official “Decertification Attestation Letter” from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Hansen lost his law enforcement certification effective May 14, 2021, after surrendering it to state officials at an earlier date.

Hansen was never criminally charged, and the Fremont Tribune is engaged in legal proceedings seeking records from investigations by the Fremont Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln