Four Corners Kids Vaccine Update

Four Corners now offers the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to kids 5 years and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5-11 is approved for two doses taken three weeks from each other. The vaccine is safe and effective. Before being approved for children, scientists and medical experts reviewed the safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials of thousands of children. Over 11 million children ages 12-17 have already safely received the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a reminder, vaccine clinics are every week on Tuesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. These clinics are held at Four Corners on 2101 N. Lincoln Avenue in York. All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson) are offered at each clinic. Booster shots also are offered. There is no charge for the vaccine.

Those wanting to receive a vaccine are asked to schedule on the Four Corners website. Registration is not required but appreciated for planning purposes and to ensure a dose is available. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have trouble signing up online, call the Four Corners Office at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 to schedule a time. The link to register is found on the main page of Four Corners’ website: fourcorners.ne.gov.

