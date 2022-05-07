Fred Liss, Platte County Supervisor District 1 Q&A

Question: Name and position you are running for

A: Fred Liss, Platte County Supervisor District 1

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

A: Born and raised in Platte County, I have resided here my entire life. My grandparents settled in Southwest Platte County in the Duncan area. This is where I grew up as a child.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My wife Shari and I have been married for 33 years. We have one daughter, Katy who, with her husband Don, has two girls: Summer and Jade. Summer will be a freshman at Lakeview High School and Jade will be a first-grader at Centennial Elementary.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am retired but keep busy as Platte County Supervisor for District 1. As a member of the board, I serve on the road and bridge committee, the building and grounds committee and various other committee assignments as the need may be. I am also a liaison to Platte County Extension, East Central District Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I decided to run for a second term as District 1 supervisor because I would like to see the completion of several road improvements.

The current Platte County board has been very proactive in making improvements to paved surfaces throughout the county. In the 37 years I've been associated with the Platte County government, I have never seen a more engaged board dedicated to improving our infrastructure.

A good example of this would be the investment that is being made to upgrade the asphalt roads with high stability asphalt.

Some of the other projects I see as priorities include new pavement on certain 1-mile sections of gravel roads that have seen increases in traffic volume due to rapid development and expansion. The amount of traffic alone on these roads justifies an upgrade in surface type.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Shari and I are a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. I serve on the board of directors for the East Central District Health Department. Shari and I are also members of the Platte County Historical Society and Ducks Unlimited.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have been associated with the Platte County government for the past 37 years in three capacities: assistant highway superintendent from 1986-1996 and 2009-2016, highway superintendent from 1996-2009 and Platte County Board of Supervisors from 2018-present.

I have held a Nebraska Highway Superintendent and Bridge Inspection license since 1986. I am well versed in federal aid funding procedures, having completed more than 12 federal aid projects for Platte County over the years. I am also well-acquainted with federal flood plain regulations, county budgets and finance procedures.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Road and bridge infrastructure has been and always will be an important issue with Platte County residents. With over 1,100 miles of road and 500 bridges, the maintenance and programming are ongoing and daunting. The key to controlling maintenance and construction costs is developing a long-term plan based on technical information, i.e. traffic volume, growth and expansion and public input.

Another issue facing Platte County is recruitment and retention of qualified people. This holds true for all departments, from the person who operates equipment to law enforcement personnel and department leadership.

Platte County has recently taken the first step in addressing this issue by contracting with a human resources firm to evaluate wage structure, employee relations and internal operations.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: Platte County needs to continue to find ways to economize and streamline operations in order to control taxpayer costs. It is important that the Platte County Board of Supervisors take an interest in the day-to-day operations in order to fully understand the workings of all of the departments within Platte County.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I have been an active outdoor enthusiast most of my life. I have backpacked the Bitterroot Mountains in Montana and gone on many trout fishing expeditions. I once jumped out of a perfectly good aircraft with a parachute strapped to my back.

Most recently, I have received a kidney transplant which has been both a very exciting and humbling journey.

