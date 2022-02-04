 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball

Columbus High at Southwest 5:45/7:30 pm

Scotus Boys at Wahoo Neumann 7:30 pm

Boone Central vs. GACC (Pierce) 6 pm

Wrestling

Columbus, BC Girls at Amherst 3:30 pm

Lakeview Girls at West Point 4:30 pm

