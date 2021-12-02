Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Boone Central vs. HartingtonCC 6/7:45 p.m.
Cross County at SRC 6/7:30 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh vs. HLHF 6/7:30 p.m.
Aquinas at Raymond Central 6 p.m.
High Plains at Giltner 6/7:30 p.m.
Saint Francis at Palmer 6/7:30 p.m.
Osceola vs. Exeter-Milligan 6/7:30 p.m.
Schuyler vs. DC West 6/7:30 p.m.
St. Edward vs. NE Christian 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lakeview Invite (David City, East Butler, CC/Osceola, SRC, Scotus) 2 p.m.
Boone Central at Blair 4 p.m.
Schuyler girls at Fremont 1:30 p.m.
Schuyler boys at Blair 4 p.m.
Twin River at Ravenna 11 a.m.