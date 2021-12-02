 Skip to main content
Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball

Boone Central vs. HartingtonCC 6/7:45 p.m.

Cross County at SRC 6/7:30 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. HLHF 6/7:30 p.m.

Aquinas at Raymond Central 6 p.m.

High Plains at Giltner 6/7:30 p.m.

Saint Francis at Palmer 6/7:30 p.m.

Osceola vs. Exeter-Milligan 6/7:30 p.m.

Schuyler vs. DC West 6/7:30 p.m.

St. Edward vs. NE Christian 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lakeview Invite (David City, East Butler, CC/Osceola, SRC, Scotus) 2 p.m.

Boone Central at Blair 4 p.m.

Schuyler girls at Fremont 1:30 p.m.

Schuyler boys at Blair 4 p.m.

Twin River at Ravenna 11 a.m.

