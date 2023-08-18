Dozens gathered at the Friedhof Building on Aug. 17 for a unified purpose: food, fun and Friends of Music. The organization, founded in 1945, held its annual kickoff event at the historic event center for the 2023-2024 season to showcase the incoming musical talents.

Beth Boesch, president of the Columbus Friends of Music, said the event is more soaicl than anything but also serves as an opportunity for people to buy tickets and pick up tickets for the season's shows.

"We started selling tickets already last spring. It's a nice space for our members to gather, meet our board members and get tickets - and we have hors d'oeuvres," Boesch said.

Stacia Nickolite, one of the attendees of the kickoff event, is dedicated, coming all the way from California for this event and some of the shows. She coordinates visits with family around the acts she wants to see, which takes some work. She does it, she said, because she loves music and the joy it brings people.

"Music I think does wonderful things for people whether they realize it or not. It also brings culture to communities which is great. I mean, look at all these people all here for music," Nickolite said. "I enjoy watching people enjoy themselves and music provides that. Everyone leaves in a great mood and that brings joy to me, I love being a part of it."

Tickets are sold for individual shows but many of the friends get seasonal tickets, which are $60 for the season of six shows for adults, $160 for a family and $30 for children. Ray and Kathy Hajek, who have been involved since the 1960s, said that they have bought tickets many times over the years, even for their kids, and it's given them access to acts they otherwise would not have seen, like the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Another long-distance visitor, Jerry Albracht, drives in from Humphrey for the shows. He initially got involved because of his parents years ago, he said, but he loves music, so he stuck around. As someone who came in at a younger age, he wants to see more young people getting involved today.

"I started because of them. I love music, they loved music and I've been doing it ever since," Albracht said. "Back then everyone had gray hair and it seemd like they still do, we need more of the younger generations."

As a child of the 1960s, Albracht said he's excited for the ABBA, Beatles and Karen Carpenter tribute groups in this season. Abbacadabra, the ABBA tribute, he said, is incredibly similar to the genuine article.

"The entertainment's awesome. I grew up in the '60s so I love the Beatles, Karen Carpenter, ABBA, those three tribute bands. Last year we had a Chicago tribute, they had everybody standing up the horns going down the aisles," Albracht said.

This year's lineup starts on Oct. 7 with Here Comes the Sun, the Beatles tribute, followed by Yesterday Once More, the Karen Carpenter tribute on Dec. 3, Camille and Stuie of the French Family Band on Feb. 23 of 2024, the Sinta Quartet on March 8, Abbacadabra on April 25 and Brassfire on May 15.

Those interested in becoming a member may contact 402-270-2255 or email columbusfriendsofmusic@gmail.com for more information.