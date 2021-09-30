Friends of David City meeting

The Friends of David City met on Sept. 14 for their monthly membership meeting, led by president Deb Dinkelman. Two new members joined that evening: Stacey Bykerk and Libby Scott.

Updates were given on the Jaycee Park Renovation Project. The equipment has been ordered; however, there is a delay in the delivery. It is expected to arrive in October and installation will begin shortly thereafter. Fundraising is nearing its goal, and donations are still being sought, along with fundraisers being planned.

Music in the Park will have its final event for the year on Sept. 26 with Leo Lonnie Orchestra performing in the park from 4 to 6 p.m. Any donations from the event will benefit the Park Project.

Members are selling Rodeo Burger Meal Deals at the Farmers Market and the final event will be Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Second annual Poker Run/Road Rally was held on Sept. 19 with approximately 50 riders participating. Prizes were given to the top three poker hands, youngest and oldest participants, and the person traveling the furthest to attend.

The Friends provided treats for the self defense course sponsored by Genesis House recently.