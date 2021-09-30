 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friends of David City meeting
0 Comments

Friends of David City meeting

  • 0

The Friends of David City met on Sept. 14 for their monthly membership meeting, led by president Deb Dinkelman. Two new members joined that evening: Stacey Bykerk and Libby Scott.

Updates were given on the Jaycee Park Renovation Project. The equipment has been ordered; however, there is a delay in the delivery. It is expected to arrive in October and installation will begin shortly thereafter. Fundraising is nearing its goal, and donations are still being sought, along with fundraisers being planned.

Music in the Park will have its final event for the year on Sept. 26 with Leo Lonnie Orchestra performing in the park from 4 to 6 p.m.  Any donations from the event will benefit the Park Project.

Members are selling Rodeo Burger Meal Deals at the Farmers Market and the final event will be Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. 

The Second annual Poker Run/Road Rally was held on Sept. 19 with approximately 50 riders participating. Prizes were given to the top three poker hands, youngest and oldest participants, and the person traveling the furthest to attend. 

The Friends provided treats for the self defense course sponsored by Genesis House recently. 

Discussion was held regarding Christmas ideas for David City, including Santa visitations. It is hoped that various groups will work together to organize several activities for the holidays. To be a part of this community committee, contact Deb Dinkelman 270-1983.

Other upcoming events are the annual Progressive Dinner on Dec. 1, hosting a Trick or Treat on the Square spot, and organizing a Musical Bingo Event. These events are in the planning stages and details will be posted soon.

 The next membership meeting is on Oct. 12 at Winfields, 5:30 p.m. social and 6 p.m. meeting. Guests are welcomed to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Polk County assessor resigns
Local

Polk County assessor resigns

  • Updated

Editor's note: The Telegram was notified at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 that Polk County Assessor Shelia Cermak submitted a lett…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News