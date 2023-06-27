A Red, White and Blessed Fun Run will be held 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Elmwood Park in Platte Center. The run includes a 5k, 1-mile and a toddler trot plus a bounce house. This event is open to all. There will be prizes for first, second and third place for both the 5k and 1-mile. The 5k will have a water table halfway through and will be the first race to be followed by the 1-mile and toddler trot. There will be no timed clock available. The toddler trot is open to children five years and younger. The trot is a short, one block race and prizes will be granted to all. Registration is $25 for the 5k, $15 for the 1-mile and $12 for the toddler trot and includes a t-shirt. Prizes will also be given to the best-dressed, and daycare will be provided for those running in the 5k and the toddler trot. For more information text Kelsy Greisen at 402-2022962.