A Red, White and Blessed Fun Run will be held 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Elmwood Park in Platte Center. The run includes a 5k, 1-mile and a toddler trot plus a bounce house. This event is open to all. There will be prizes for first, second and third place for both the 5k and 1-mile. The 5k will have a water table halfway through and will be the first race to be followed by the 1-mile and toddler trot. There will be no timed clock available. The toddler trot is open to children five years and younger. The trot is a short, one block race and prizes will be granted to all. Registration is $25 for the 5k, $15 for the 1-mile and $12 for the toddler trot and includes a t-shirt. Prizes will also be given to the best-dressed, and daycare will be provided for those running in the 5k and the toddler trot. For more information text Kelsy Greisen at 402-2022962.
Fun run
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
John 'Biker' Reeder
Platte County
From a one-man garage to a full auto service and repair shop, Zeger's automotive has taken quite a ride due to hard work and determination, Ow…
Columbus Highs' Adoriyan Daniels signed with UNK to continue track and academic careers on Thursday.
How often have you heard someone say, “There is nothing to do in Columbus.” Or maybe you are one of the nay-sayers that whine about “nothing t…