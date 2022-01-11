Genesis House receives quilts

Those who benefit from Genesis House services leave feeling warm and loved, thanks to the special gift they receive from the organization – a handmade quilt.

Genesis Personal Development Center -- also known as Genesis House -- is a Butler County nonprofit, based out of David City, which focuses on education and long-term support for survivors of domestic violence.

A few years back, the organization received their first quilt from Holy Trinity Church in Brainard, said Pat Lostroh, the Genesis House executive director. The idea was that each family that was helped at Genesis House would be able to choose a quilt for Christmas.

“I just thought of that as something warm at Christmas – a snuggly, cuddly thing. Something that is beautiful and handmade. Because I think quilts are so special and (so) personal to someone so they would feel like they were cared about by people in our community,” she said.

Each year the Genesis House received quilts and they continued the tradition of sharing them with the families they help.

Soon another church, Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg, started donating quilts. They donated regular size quilts as well as smaller quilts for babies. Calvary Lutheran Church of Swede Home, also in Stromburg, also donated baby quilts and so they started offering these to the families as well, Lostroh said.

The next was St. Peter’s Church in Bellwood. The Bellwood and Brainard quilts are dubbed UGLY quilts, which stands for Unconditionally God Loves You, Lostroh said.

Almost every year, these groups donate quilts to Genesis House.

Sharon Bruner, a member of Holy Trinity Church, is part of the quilting group at the church– Holy Trinity Quilters. The group is open to anyone, but the majority of members are also part of the church.

The Holy Trinity Quilters make quilts for various community organizations, and have since September 2006.

Members may work on the quilt tops at home and bring them together at the group’s meetings, usually held every two weeks, to create the finished product. All the materials used for these quilts have been donated and they also use scraps from other projects, Bruner said.

“We do it because we enjoy doing it,” Bruner said. “There is a need for it because many people have donated fabric to us because they figure it’s a worthy cause.”

The UGLY quilts are not ugly, Bruner said. Since the start, the Holy Trinity group has made nearly 2,000 quilts -- 944 large bed quilts, 813 lap robes and 230 baby quilts. Currently there are about a dozen members working on these quilts. Some of the quilts go to Genesis House, while others are donated to Catholic Social Services, Blue Valley, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Santee Indians in Vermillion, Columbus Rescue Mission, St. Joseph’s Villa in David City and more.

The group also donates quilts for events such as church silent actions and to organizations that sponsor activities in town such as the fire department and American Legion. Quilts are also given to individuals in the community who are sick or going through hard times.

“We enjoy doing it very much, and it’s always a good feeling to have made these quilts and give them to someone who needs them,” Bruner said, adding the quilts bring warmth to the recipient's body and heart.

Lostroh said Genesis House doesn’t just give the quilts as Christmas gifts. They are also given at weddings, when someone is discharged from the hospital or when someone has a baby. The message shared with those who receive a quilts is, “We want you to be warm and feel our warmth,” Lostroh said, adding that these quilts take a lot of time and care and have been made with love.

“This year, we had a couple of new clients who were in tears, they were so happy to choose a quilt,” Lostroh said. “They were so happy to get those quilts.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0