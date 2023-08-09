The 33rd Annual Genoa US Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Genoa. Everyone is welcome to attend. The gathering will begins with remarks from foundation members in the St. Rose of Lima Community Center, 116 N Elm St. in Genoa. The day's activities include educational presentations and exhibits, tours of the Interpretive Center, a research center with resources for genealogical research and Indigenous jewelry and crafts—call 308-991-5360 to reserve a table. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Indian Tacos made by descendant Jan Ellston and served by Twin River FBLA—free to honored guests and $8.50 for others. After, there will be a cemetery update and a sharing time from descendants. An ice cream social will close the event. For more information call 402-993-6036 or 402-993-6055.
