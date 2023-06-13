The Native American students who attended the Genoa U.S. Indian School from 1884 to 1934 contributed to the history of Genoa, the state of Nebraska, and the United States through their presence, language, and culture. In recognition of the contributions of these students, the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation and the children of Dale and Alice Wolfe will now offer a $2,000 college scholarship to a descendant of a former Genoa U.S. Indian School student. Students may obtain an application on line at www.genoaindianschoolmuseum.org or by writing to the Genoa Indian School Foundation at PO Box 382, Genoa NE 68640, or by contacting Nicole Drozd via e-mail at historicalgenoa@gmail.com and by noting "scholarship" in the subject line. Students should provide a thorough application and at least one reference letter from a teacher or employer. The application submission deadline is June 15 of every year prior to the scholarship being awarded for the upcoming fall semester. For additional questions contact Drozd at 308-991-5360.