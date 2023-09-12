The Telegram strives for accuracy, but in the event of an error, contact Monica Garcia, managing editor, at 402-563-7502 or at Monica. Garcia@lee.net to request a correction.
GETTING IT RIGHT
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
'My Place is the Wright place': Wrights re-open My Place Bar in Duncan, excited to be involved in community
After seeing how Duncan needed the My Place Bar and Grill following its closure, Levi and Abbey Wright decided to re-open the neighborhood business.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Concerns about pay increases brought a couple of public comments during Aug. 5's
Lakeview senior Hannah Allen has broken records on the field for Lakeview softball and looks to break more as a senior.
Friendly, approachable, generous and open — these are some of the words used to describe David City High School senior Alex Thoendel.