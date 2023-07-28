Left to right, Latoya Enquist, Shae Spitz and Kayson Spitz hold up duck tickets for the 26th Annual Columbus Area United Way Duck Run scheduled for Aug. 11. On July 27, Spitz held an event with Enquist's business, Bake-Up Artist, and ZeeKey'z Pork in a Boat at the New Barrel House Bar on 14th Street to sell duck tickets.