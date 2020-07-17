Gierhan drives in five, SOS blasts Albion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cooper Gierhan drove in five runs, three members of the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg lineup had multiple RBIs and SOS won for the seventh time in the last eight games during a 15-1 thrashing of Albion on Thursday night.

Gierhan finished 3 of 4 and drove in a run in the second with a single, scored three on a bases-loaded double in the third and pushed a run across with a ground out in the fifth. He also singled in his first at bat in the first inning.

Bailey Belt had three RBIs in a 1 for 3 night and Max Hoatson brought two in while also going 3 for 4.

On the mound, Tanner Wood started and allowed just one hit in two innings. He struck out one, walked one and improved to 5-0 on the year.

Carsten Bird and Seth Wright had the only two Albion hits on the night and Trent Patzel drove in the only run for the hosts.

SOS improved to 10-3-1 with the victory while Albion dropped to 6-7.

Albion is back in action Monday hosting Saint Paul while SOS is off until an away game at Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on July 25.