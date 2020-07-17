Gierhan drives in five, SOS blasts Albion

Cooper Gierhan drove in five runs, three members of the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg lineup had multiple RBIs and SOS won for the seventh time in the last eight games during a 15-1 thrashing of Albion on Thursday night.
Gierhan finished 3 of 4 and drove in a run in the second with a single, scored three on a bases-loaded double in the third and pushed a run across with a ground out in the fifth. He also singled in his first at bat in the first inning.
Bailey Belt had three RBIs in a 1 for 3 night and Max Hoatson brought two in while also going 3 for 4.
On the mound, Tanner Wood started and allowed just one hit in two innings. He struck out one, walked one and improved to 5-0 on the year.
Carsten Bird and Seth Wright had the only two Albion hits on the night and Trent Patzel drove in the only run for the hosts.
SOS improved to 10-3-1 with the victory while Albion dropped to 6-7.
Albion is back in action Monday hosting Saint Paul while SOS is off until an away game at Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on July 25.
"SOS did hit the ball very well, but some key errors allowed it to get out of hand," Albion coach Andy Bird said. "The entire six-run third inning could have been avoided by executing some routing plays. We played like a tired team again. We knew it would be a tough one with as strong as SOS is overall."
It was already a 5-1 lead after two innings when disaster struck for Albion in the third.
Grady Belt and Mick Hoatson both struck out to start the frame but reached first when the third strike bounced away at the plate. Albion picked off Hoatson but Pierce Branting singled to center and scored Belt.
A pop fly in foul territory near first base put two down and nearly had Albion out of the inning until three straight walks, a double and a triple sent five more runs across.
SOS leadoff hitter Jett Pinneo drew a free pass followed by bases on balls to Kyle Napier and Bailey Belt ahead of Gierhan's liner to left. Max Hoatson scored Gierhan on a triple to center, and suddenly it was 11-1.
Six singles in the fifth added the Rebel's final four runs of the game.
A Ryan Kramer walk with one out in the bottom of the first followed by Bird's bunt single, a passed ball and a sac fly by Patzel for the only Albion run of the night.
The two teams had also met previously on July 5 - an 11-0 win for SOS after the Rebels scored seven in the first inning.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
