 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glur Park Fun

  • 0
Kids on swings

A group of kids play on the swings at Glur Park in Columbus on Tuesday.

 JARED BARTON, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Related to this story

Most Popular

Locals take mission trip to Alaska

Locals take mission trip to Alaska

Area high schoolers had the opportunity to take part in an experience of a lifetime during a First United Methodist Church youth mission trip …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News