Keri Sanne and Sebastian De La Cruz hold their goats for Judge Clay Brillhart as he passes behind them at the Platte County Fair Goat Showmanship competition on July 6.
Jared Barton
Class 2 Junior Showman Will Trouba makes sure to maintain eye contact with the judge during the goat show at the Platte County Fair on July 6.
Jared Barton
Maverick Mueller, right, and Hunter Niedbalski, left, do a lap with their goats at the Platte County Fair Junior Showmanship competition on July 5.
Jared Barton
Grand Champion Senior Showman Keri Sanne walks her goat around the goat pen at the Platte County Fair during the first round of judging on July 5.
Jared Barton
Matthew Kinnison watches attentively as Senior Goat Showmanship Judge Clay Brillhart looks at all his options during the Platte County Fair on July 6
Jared Barton
Taya Hambleton and Sebastian De La Cruz lead their goats around the pen for judging during the 2023 Platte County Fair on July 6.
Jared Barton
Clover Kid Showman Paxton Niedbalski tries to lead his goat, who is being stubborn, into the judging area at the Platte County Fair on July 6.
Jared Barton
Levi Finn, right, Drew Sanne, center, and Adelle Kinnison lead theor goats during the Intermediate Showmanship competition at the Platte County Fair on July 6. Sanne was named grand champion in the intermediate category.
Jared Barton
Grand Champion Intermediate Goat Showman Drew Sanne leads his goat to the final judging position during the Platte County Fair on July 6.
