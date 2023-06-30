It was an exercise in faith.

When I taught Sunday school and children’s church, I used object lessons to get a point across to my students.

I remember one in particular.

I’d ask for two volunteers. They’d both leave the room. One would blindfold the other, lead that person back into the room – and then step aside.

The blindfolded volunteer had to listen closely to my directions. I’d tell the person when to take a step forward or go left or right and when to stop.

Before long, I’d successfully guided the blindfolded person around a chair – that he or she couldn’t see – at the front of the room.

I’d let the person take off the blindfold.

Then I’d ask a question like: “How did you know I wasn’t going to let you fall or get hurt?”

I’d hold my breath for the answer.

But the answer was always the same: “Because I trusted you.”

And that was the point of the lesson.

So many times in life, we’re like that blindfolded volunteer.

We can’t see the future in this obstacle course called, “Life.”

Granted, we may have a dentist’s appointment on Tuesday or we’re planning lunch with a friend, but appointments and meals can be canceled.

All sorts of things can happen.

More than one person has stood at a grave or walked out of a courthouse or a hospital room and thought, “This wasn’t supposed to happen.”

Life can be frightening, but many people like me have come to trust in the God who sees the future that we do not.

Throughout the pages of Scripture, you’ll find examples of people who had to trust God.

Noah was on a huge ship with no steering mechanism.

Gideon and his 300 men faced an enemy army of thousands.

Job lost all of his livestock, his 10 children and his health.

Esther was tasked with keeping a madman from annihilating thousands of her people.

And then there was Jairus.

I never thought about Jairus as being a monumental figure of the faith, but I appreciate his story much more after reading a wonderful book by Christian pastor and author Max Lucado.

Max wrote a book called, “Begin Again – Your Hope and Renewal Start Today.”

In the book, Max tells about an exercise he did with his daughters, similar to what I staged at churches years ago.

Max’s daughters weren’t blindfolded, but they walked in a dark room – which they found scary even with great directions.

Max then notes that we’re all blind to the future and _ unlike his girls who were in the safety of their own home – we can face hostile and even fatal surroundings.

That’s when Max talks about the faith Jairus needed after his 12-year-old daughter became seriously ill.

The book of Mark in the Bible tells us that Jairus is a synagogue leader.

Jairus has an important job. Accounts I’ve read indicate men in his position oversaw the synagogue building and even services.

If Jairus were alive today, he’d probably have memberships to the golf club and the YMCA. He’d own a nice house and car. He’d serve on several committees.

But all that nice stuff just fades into the woodwork when your precious child is very sick.

When Jairus sees Jesus, he falls at his feet and pleads earnestly with him: “My little daughter is dying. Please come and put your hands on her so that she will be healed and live.”

So Jesus goes with him.

On the way a woman, who’d suffered from what we’d call hemorrhages for 12 years – as long as Jarius’ daughter had been alive – touches Christ’s cloak as he walks through a large crowd.

Immediately, the woman is healed and once Jesus realizes power has left him, he asks who touched his clothes. The woman tells her story and Jesus tenderly says: “Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.”

If I were Jairus, I’d have been glad for the woman. But at the same time, I’d secretly wish Jesus would hurry and finish his conversation and come heal my child.

Jesus is still speaking when people come from the house of Jairus.

“Your daughter is dead,” they say. “Why bother the teacher anymore?”

Poor Jairus. He must have been overcome with the sudden thud of grief.

Yet Jesus gives Jairus some powerful and encouraging words:

“Don’t be afraid; just believe.”

Jesus lets no one follow him except three of his disciples – Peter, James and John.

Together, they find a big scene at the synagogue leader’s house.

People are crying and wailing loudly as Jesus goes into the house.

“Why all this commotion and wailing?” Jesus asks. “The child is not dead, but asleep.”

They laugh at him.

Obviously, they didn’t know what healing power stood before them.

Jesus just puts all of them out of the house.

No room for naysayers here.

Jesus then takes the child’s parents and his disciples and goes to the room where the girl is.

He takes her by the hand and says, “Little girl, I say to you, get up!”

Immediately, the girl stands up and starts to walk around.

Can you imagine how marvelously grateful and happy that girl’s parents were?

But what faith did Jairus need to have beforehand?

More than we might suspect.

For one, he faced a delay when the woman touched Christ’s garment.

Then he heard what seemed like insurmountable news when told his daughter had died.

It sounded like a done deal, so why pester Jesus? Fear and despair must have started rising in Jairus like water in a sinking ship.

Jairus then meets more gloom when he reaches the house, where people are weeping. In those times, people with money hired professional mourners.

But neither Jairus’ social status nor his cash could bring back his daughter.

So he had to trust the only one could.

Today, we face delays, setbacks and pessimists, too.

So will we – like Max says – believe there’s more to life than meets the eye?

Max says Jesus asked Jairus to see the unseen and make a choice.

Jairus chose Christ.

We can choose to trust Jesus, too. We can choose to trust that Jesus has our best interest at heart and knows what he’s doing and that the God who turned a crucifixion into a resurrection can surely help us.

I know there are people – like me – who’ve earnestly prayed for things that didn’t happen.

But I’ve seen so many more that did.

At the same time, I recall how God helped Bible-times people -ordinary folks in extraordinary circumstances.

Noah and his family ended up on dry land.

God gave Gideon and his men a miraculous victory over the enemy army.

The Lord restored Job’s health and gave him twice as much as he had before and 10 more children.

Esther exposed the madman’s plot and saved her people.

The same God who helped them is the same one who’s with us. We must listen carefully to him, do what he says and choose to trust him – even though we can’t see what’s ahead.

I love the God who not only sees the future, but understands how scary it can be for those of us who can’t.

And so he says: “Don’t be afraid; just believe.”