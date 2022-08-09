Grennan, Olk to be honored as King and Queen

Every year Columbus Days has a king and queen presiding over festivities. This year, The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce announced Dennis Grennan and Hollie Olk will serve as the 2022 King Ferdinand XLVII and Queen Isabella, respectively.

The coronation of this year's royalty is set for 5:30 p.m. today, Aug. 9, at the Ramada Columbus.

As "king" and "queen" Grennan and Olk's role and responsibilities include: judging the Columbus Days Talent Show, an appearance at the Frankfurter Wiener Dog Races, as well as partaking in the Columbus Days Parade.

Both honorees are very involved in the Columbus community. From serving on various board to participating in organizations around town, both said they were honored and humbled to be given such an award.

Grennan has been part of the community for many years. This is he and his wife's second time in Columbus, having moved here 30 years ago.

According to the chamber, Grennan's nomination focused on his volunteerism to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Bonaventure Parish and overall commitment to the Columbus community and the state of Nebraska. He has served as chair of the transportation committee for a number of years and continues to be an active member of the committee to this day.

Through this committee, Grennan led the efforts on the Highway 30 four lane project, streetscaping elements in the 23rd Street reconstruction project and has been a lead advocate for the 30-64 Connector.

Grennan has also served on the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and later as chairman.

He currently serves as a trustee for the St. Bonaventure Parish, serving on the finance committee. He recently chaired the Parish 2020 Building Committee which led to the new $6.5M Parish Center and Narthax.

For the past 30 years, he has been a member of the men's choir and is an honor life member of the Knights of Columbus.

Grennan has also served on other community committees over the years including the first Board of Directors for Simon House.

Grennan said he enjoys the variety of opportunity that Columbus has to offer. Residents have the opportunity to be involved in everything from community events to being involved in their church or other organizations that help serve the community.

"We've lived in about four different communities in my career, and I think it's always important to give back to the community that you live in and make it better in some fashion or another," Grennan said. "We've tried to do that in a lot of different ways here in Columbus. Make it better-- the reason was for our kids and now it's for the other kids who are growing up and their future. It just makes life better for every body."

To receive this is a great honor, Grennan emphasized, as those who were honored before him have done great things for the community. Grennan added it was not just him doing the work. There are a lot of people who have been on his team that helps to accomplish things around the community.

Olk was born and raised here in Columbus.

Columbus has been a comfort to Olk throughout her life. Although the community has grown, it still has a lot of people who want the best for the community. The volunteerism in the community, she said, nurtures itself and feeds off itself which makes for a common practice of wanting to doing in and help.

"It gives you a really good feeling that you can make an impact just by putting in a little extra time on your own helping people," Olk said.

It is important to give back to the community because the community belongs to the people and it's theirs to take care of, Olk said. If members of the community don't chip in, it would not be the place that it is.

Olk's nomination, according to the chamber, was based on her civic engagement. She has been a member of the Kiwanis since 1993, a majority of which involved serving on the organization's board of directors and having served as board president for five different terms. She served on the Columbus ESHIP board, and has been involved in the Columbus ICE project, Columbus Area Future fund and volunteers for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. She served nine years on the Platte County Board of Supervisors.

Olk is also very involved in helping Columbus develop housing and grow. From 1994 to 2003, she facilitated Columbus' REACH home buyer education which established grants and initiated the path for NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska's expansion to Columbus. Olk is in her 44th year of banking and is a senior vice president at Pinnacle Bank, managing the Columbus Mortgage Center.

"(Housing) has becoming important to me. Not because of what I do but because of the people that I serve," Olk said. She added that through classes and seminars she has attended, Olk has been able to bring that knowledge back into the community and help others.

An active member since 1982, Olk also serves as secretary and treasurer of the Columbus Home Builder's Association and is also past president and executive officer of the organization.

Olk added that over the years, her employers have always been strong supporters of her community activities. She said it's an honor to receive this award.

"It's a tremendous honor and I was taken back when I got the call," Olk said. "What I hope and what I've gained is that I see all of these wonderful people in our community doing great things and it made me want to participate. I hope that's what others find by me getting this honor.

"The community is such a major part of my life. ... My father was very fond of this community, and was always trying to do extra things so it could grow in the right way. It's just like following in someone's footsteps, I hope that's what it does for someone else."

For more information about the king and queen, call the chamber at 402-564-2769.