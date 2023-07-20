The Columbus Area Children's Museum will host a Grown Up's Night Out beginning at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 in the Friedhof Oak Room. There will be live music, appetizers and games plus a giveaway to win a one year family membership to the Columbus Area Children's Museum. Cost is $30 a ticket or $300 for a table of six. Tickets can be purchased by calling 402-2761835.
