Habitat for Humanity (HFH) of Columbus' Family Selection Committee will be opening its process for accepting applications for family partners for the HFH home ownership program in August. Two orientation meetings will be held to provide an overview of the program and distribute applications 3 p.m. Sunday, August 6th and 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Both will be held at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 3602 16th Street in Columbus. Attendance at one of the orientation sessions is required for an application to be accepted by HFH, but interested parties only need to be at one session. To qualify for the program, applicants must meet income qualifications, sweat equity requirements for working during the build and demonstrate a need for better housing. Applicants must also reside within the Columbus Public or Lakeview School Districts for at least 12 months. Homes are built on lots owned by HFH and are financed at a 0% interest rate, so monthly mortgage payments are less than comparable standard loans. For contact details and more information, go to: hfhcolumbusne.org.